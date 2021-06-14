Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY | CMP: Rs 1,009 | TARGET: Rs 1.150-1.200 | STOP LOSS: Rs 950

The stock has made a decent bottom near 950 level, forming a strong base, and has indicated a positive bullish candle pattern in the daily chart, moving past the significant 50-EMA level of 970 to further improve the bias. We anticipate an upward move in the coming days. The RSI is also showing a trend reversal and has signaled a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1,150-1,200 keeping the stop loss of 950. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

BUY | CMP: Rs 275 | TARGET: Rs 350-370 | STOP LOSS: Rs 255

The stock has been in a consolidation phase for quite some time maintaining the base near 255 levels and currently has given a bullish candle pattern in the daily chart to strengthen the bias. The stock has moved past the significant 50-EMA level of 269 to further improve the bias. Also, the RSI is indicating a trend reversal, making the chart look attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 350-370 keeping the stop loss of 255. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

