Tyre stocks in demand; JK Tyre rallies 15%, MRF scales fresh high

-
ALSO READ
JK Tyre gains 9% on strong operational performance in September quarter
Tyre stocks on a roll. JK Tyre soars 27% in 2 days, Ceat hits 52-week high
Tyre stocks in focus; Balkrishna Ind rallies 9%, hits fresh record high
JK Tyre gains 5% on strong Q3 performance by subsidiary Cavendish
Nifty Bank may hit record high in coming days: Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi
-
Shares of tyre companies hogged the limelight in Wednesday's session and rallied up to 15 per cent on the BSE after Ceat reported a strong operational performance for the quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21).
Ceat, on Tuesday, said that in Q3FY21, its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved by 460 basis points (bps) to 15.3 per cent over the previous year quarter. The stock of the auto tyres and rubber products company hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,352 today, having surged 12 per cent in the past two trading days, post its Q3 results.
The company’s consolidated net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 132 crore in Q3FY21 from Rs 53 crore in Q3FY20. This quarter’s growth has been achieved on the back of new capacities across segments, particularly passenger car, two-wheeler and farm segments. The replacement market has been buoyant of consumer preference in personal mobility and strong demand.
The management is confident of maintaining strong growth levels over the next few months. However, there is expected to be some margin pressure in the next quarter due to increasing raw material prices, it said.
Shares of JK Tyre & Industries too hit a 52-week high of Rs 103.80, up 15 per cent, amid heavy volumes and ahead of its Q3FY21 results on January 21, 2021. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled and a combined around 20 million equity share changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 12:07 pm.
Last week, Cavendish Industries, a subsidiary of JK Tyre & Industries, reported record performance for Q3 as Ebitda jumped 128 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 157 crore. Sales were up 30 per cent YoY at Rs 788 crore over the previous year quarter.
The management said increased volumes in truck tyres, both radial and bias, LCV and agricultural tyres have contributed to higher sales.
"The demand recovery in the market is quite robust across segments. The larger commercial tyres are also moving well with replacement demand clocking 30 per cent growth and OEMs offtake slowly coming back. Cavendish looks forward to sustained improvement in sales and profitability in the coming period," said Dr Raghupati Singhania, chairman of the company.
Among other individual tyre stocks, MRF hit a record high of Rs 90,500, up 4 per cent, while, Apollo Tyres rose 7 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 202 on the BSE. Balkrishna Industries, TVS Srichakra and Goodyear India were up between 4 per cent and 6 per cent as compared to a 0.52 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU