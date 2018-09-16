US funds shine as stocks gain and rupee depreciates against dollar

International funds putting money in the US markets have got a boost on the back of the sustained uptick in US equities and the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the greenback in the past few weeks. Average category returns for US-focussed funds for the past year has been 31 per cent, with Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF emerging the top performer with returns of 41 per cent.

These returns are higher than most other categories of equity funds, including diversified equity funds and sectoral funds. The benchmark BSE Sensex has risen 18 per cent in the past one year. The rupee ...