UTI AMC hits 52-week high as firm returns to profit in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
UTI AMC gains 3%, trades above issue price for the first time since listing
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Top trading ideas by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy HDFC AMC, HCL Tech
Three stocks picks by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy HDFC AMC, Mphasis
Axis AMC, UTI Mutual Fund to launch equity NFOs, aim wide investments
-
Shares of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 641.25 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day session after the company reported a return to profit during the quarter ended March 2021.
The company on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.62 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) as against a loss of Rs 27.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
The revenue from operations for Q4FY21 came in at Rs 289.24 crore, up 112 per cent compared with Rs 136.32 crore posted in the year-ago quarter.
“Commenting on the performance, Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC said, “The mutual fund industry continues to attract investors amidst an unprecedented and challenging business environment in the last one year. The industry is looking to combat volatility and provide investment opportunities to investors for their long term financial goals. UTI AMC has registered an increase in its assets under management in this challenging environment and will continue to strive for growing its business in future. The mega vaccination drive across the country is a positive development which can help in the economic recovery”.
The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
The shares of the company have gained nearly 16 per cent over its issue price of Rs 554. The stock of the AMC had listed on the bourses on October 12, 2020.
At 12.05 pm, the scrip was trading 3.13 per cent higher at Rs 628 on the BSE as against a 0.11 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU