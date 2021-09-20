Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends buying M&M, Himadri

-
ALSO READ
Two technical stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
3 stock ideas by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Havells, Ipca Labs
How to take a calculated risk in the stock market by using Fibonacci Cycle
Eicher Motors, Zee Ent: Trading ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking
Vaishali Parekh is bullish on Piramal Enterprises, Escorts. Check why
-
BUY M&M
CMP: Rs 754
TARGET: Rs 850
STOP LOSS: Rs 700
The stock has made a triple bottom formation on the daily chart and has bounced back with a positive candle pattern. It looks poised for further upward rise in the coming days.The RSI has regained from its low and has indicated a trend reversal thus signaling a 'Buy'. With good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a 'Buy' for an upside target of Rs 850, and keeping a stop loss at Rs 700. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY HSCL
CMP: Rs 50
TARGET: Rs 57-60
STOP LOSS: Rs 46
The stock has bottomed out near Rs 42-odd level and picked up momentum and currently with a positive bullish candle formation moving past the significant 200-DMA and 50-EMA moving averages has improved the bias to anticipate further upward rise in the coming days. The RSI is well placed gaining strength and is poised for further upward movement. We suggest to 'Buy' this stock for an upside target of Rs 57-60 keeping the stop loss at Rs 46. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
================================
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU