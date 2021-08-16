Vaishali Parekh picks two stocks that are showing trend reversal on charts

-
ALSO READ
3 stock ideas by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Havells, Ipca Labs
Osho Krishan picks 3 stocks flashing bullish signals on charts; check here
Two stock ideas by Vaishali Parekh: Buy CESC, Cadila Healthcare
CESC surges 6%, hits 52-week high post Q4 results, stock split approval
Stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Cummins India, SBI Life Insurance
-
BUY CESC | CMP: Rs 781 | TARGET: Rs 860 | STOP LOSS: Rs 740
The stock, after the correction, has bottomed out near 725 level and has reversed the trend with positive candle formation. Further, with improvement in the bias, it has also crossed above the significant 50EMA level of 772 to indicate potential strength for further upward rise in the coming days. The RSI has shown a reversal from the oversold zone and has signaled a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 860 keeping the stop loss near 740 level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY BSE | CMP: Rs 1,139 | TARGET : Rs 1,300-1,370 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,065
The stock has witnessed a decent correction from 1,400 level and has bottomed out at 1,070, near the significant 50EMA level of 1,065, and is showing signs of reversal with positive candle patterns. The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern to anticipate for further upward move in the coming days. With the RSI also indicating a trend reversal, which is well placed and has potential to rise further, the chart looks attractive for another upside rally. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 1,300-1,370, keeping the stop loss near 1,065. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
=======================
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU