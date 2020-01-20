Valuation discount brings more comfort to HCL Technologies' investors

A better-than-expected performance on revenue and margins in the December quarter as well as a guidance revision should help HCL Technologies report the best organic growth among large-cap peers in 2019-20 (FY20). The company revised its revenue guidance in constant currency terms for the current financial year to 16.5-17 per cent, from 15-17 per cent indicated earlier.

This will translate into an organic growth of 10-11 per cent — the highest among large-cap companies. Margin guidance, too, has been increased to 19-19.5 per cent, from 18.5-19.5 per cent. The margin revision ...