Valuation multiples of top public sector undertakings at a multi-year low

Valuation multiples of top public sector undertakings (PSUs) are at a multi-year low. While the benchmark Nifty trades at over 20 times its estimated one-year forward earnings, almost all state-owned companies are being quoted at less than half of that.

The PSU pack has always traded at a discount to private companies and the Nifty index, but the valuation differential has widened in the past five years. For instance, energy companies NTPC, NHPC and Power Grid trade at forward price-earnings (P/E) multiples of around nine times each, down from 16 times in March 2018. Similarly, ...