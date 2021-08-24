Value funds make a comeback after four years on broad-based equity rally

Value funds which were out of favour since 2017 are slowly gaining ground as there has been a broad based rally in equity markets. During the past one year, value funds have given average returns of 50.79 per cent, higher than large-cap and flexicap schemes.

Value funds invest in stocks and sectors that are not in demand but have long-term growth potential and are also available cheap. But from 2017 till March 2020, only growth and quality stocks were in limelight as the Indian economy slowed down and performance of value funds deteriorated. But after the sharp correction seen in ...