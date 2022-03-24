JUST IN
Veranda Learning Solutions' Rs 200-cr IPO to open on March 29

The company has set the price band for its IPO between Rs 130-137 per share.

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Veranda Learning Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO) will open on March 29 and close on March 31.

The company has set the price band for its IPO between Rs 130-137 per share.

Veranda is looking to raise Rs 200 crore in fresh capital through the IPO. The proceeds will be used to repay debt and for expansion.

Veranda Learning offers online and offline coaching services for a variety of courses. The last IPO to hit the domestic market was by Vedant Fashions in early February.

First Published: Thu, March 24 2022. 17:47 IST

