Vijaya Diagnostic IPO to open on Sept 1; price band set at Rs 522-531/share

-
ALSO READ
At least 5 IPOs worth Rs 6,595 crore may hit Street in September
Krsnaa Diagnostics lists at 7% premium over issue price on BSE
Despite IPO rush, unicorns chase global direct listing for higher valuation
Paytm files for India's largest IPO, eyes $25 bn-$30 bn valuation
Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021
-
Healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 522-531 a share for its Rs 1,895-crore initial share-sale.
The three-day initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on September 1 and conclude on September 3, the company announced in a virtual press conference.
The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 35,688,064 equity shares by the promoter Dr S Surendranath Reddy and investors — Karakoram Ltd and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I.
As a part of the offer for sale, Reddy will sell 50.98 lakh equity shares, Karakoram will offload 2.95 crore equity shares and Kedaara Capital will divest 11.02 lakh shares.
The initial share-sale will see stake dilution of 35 per cent by promoter and existing shareholders.
At present, promoter and promoter group own 59.78 per cent shareholding in the company. This included Reddy's 37.78 per cent stake. Karakoram and Kedaara Capital hold 38.56 per cent and 1.44 per cent stake, respectively, in Vijaya Diagnostic. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch about Rs 1,895 crore.
Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 28 equity shares and in multiples of 28 equity shares thereafter.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to customers through its extensive network, which consists of 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the National Capital Region and Kolkata.
ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company have been appointed as investment bankers for advising the company on its IPO.
Earlier this month, Krsnaa Diagnostics raised a little over Rs 1,213 crore through its IPO.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU