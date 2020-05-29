Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel: How to trade telecom stocks in the current market

BSE Telecom Index: The index is rising with “Higher High, Higher low” formation and the upward momentum will continue till 1187 level is held convincingly. Going forward, a close above 1,300 levels may further boost the momentum leading to 1,370 and then 1,400 levels.

The overall trend remains positive as the index trades above all the crucial moving averages 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Bharti Airtel Ltd (BHARTIARTL): The gap down below Rs 580 levels has dampened the upside move. If the counter breaks Rs 550 on the downside, then further selling ...