TVS Motor shares dip over 3% as March quarter profit plunges 43%
Business Standard
Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel: How to trade telecom stocks in the current market

Telecom stocks have been in limelight since the past few weeks - be it Jio Platforms selling stake to marquee global investors or Google eyeing stake in Voda Idea. Here are the key levels to track

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

BSE Telecom Index: The index is rising with “Higher High, Higher low” formation and the upward momentum will continue till 1187 level is held convincingly. Going forward, a close above 1,300 levels may further boost the momentum leading to 1,370 and then 1,400 levels.

The overall trend remains positive as the index trades above all the crucial moving averages 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Bharti Airtel Ltd (BHARTIARTL): The gap down below Rs 580 levels has dampened the upside move. If the counter breaks Rs 550 on the downside, then further selling ...

First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 10:25 IST

