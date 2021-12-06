Vodafone Idea hits 31-month high, stock surges 38% in 4 trading days

-
Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL) were quoting higher for the fourth straight trading days, hitting 31-month high of Rs 15.24, up 5.5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock of telecom services provider was trading at its highest level since May 8, 2019 and has surged 38 per cent in the last four trading sessions. With the current rally, the market value of VIL has zoomed 235 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 4.55 touched on August 5, 2021.
In the past two trading days, the stock has gained 19 per cent after reports suggest that the Department of Telecom (DoT) has released bank guarantees of around Rs 9,200 crore deposited for licence fee and spectrum usage charges by the telecom companies, as part of the reform package announced by the government in September.
Reportedly, bank guarantee of around Rs 2,500 crore has been released for Vodafone Idea. Meanwhile, the British telecom giant Vodafone has filed an application with Indian authorities for settlement of their retrospective tax dispute. The company said, that "always been confident" that no tax is due on the company.
Meanwhie, in past 11 trading days the market price of VIL has zoomed 53 per cent after the company increased its prepaid tariff by 20-25 per cent from November 25, 2021. On November 23, VIL announced a hike in its prepaid tariff plans by 20-22 per cent across the board and 25 per cent in base entry level voice (2G plan), similar to Airtel. The company said the new plans will start the process of average revenue per unit (ARPU) improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry.
VIL opted for deferment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) and Spectrum installments for 4 years. The deferral of spectrum dues will result in liquidity of around Rs 589 billion over a period of 4 years (around Rs 147 billion annually), the company said in investor presentation.
VIL further said it is in discussion with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to determine the final amount of AGR in line with the Supreme Court (SC) order. The reduction in bank guarantees will reduce the bank’s exposure to VIL and help in various ongoing discussions with banks and other lenders. The digital transformation, enhanced customer experienced and partnerships to drive cash generation, it said.
On September 15, 2021, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved a number of structural and process reforms in the Telecom sector. These are expected to protect and generate employment opportunities, promote healthy competition, protect interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), the government of India had said in a press release. CLICK HERE FOR PRESS RELEASE
At 10:43 am; VIL was trading nearly 5 per cent higher at Rs 15.12 on the BSE, as compared to 0.31 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 590.65 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
