Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Ashok Leyland, Bata India

Buy Limited

Last Close: Rs 81.50

Initiation range: Rs 81-82

Target: Rs 87

Stop loss: Rs 79

We’re seeing steady rebound in the auto space and ASHOKLEY is no different. It has been rebounding for the past five months and now trading on the verge of fresh breakout from the consolidation range. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Last Close: Rs 1,751.55

Initiation range: Rs 1,735-1,745

Target: Rs 1,830

Stop loss: Rs 1,700



BATAINDIA has witnessed a fresh breakout from a consolidation range of late after spending nearly two months in a range. All indications are in the favor of strong spurt in the near future. We thus advise initiating fresh longs as per the given levels.

Last Close: Rs 1,652.30

Initiation range: Rs 1,635-1,645

Target: Rs 1,710

Stop loss: Rs 1,610

JUBLFOOD was trading in a consolidation range around its record high and posted a fresh breakout on December 31 from its two-month long consolidation phase. The breakout was supported with decent rise in volume adding to the confirmation. We advise creating fresh longs in the given range.

Buy Vedanta Limited

Last Close: Rs 152.45

Initiation range: Rs 152-154

Target: Rs 162

Stop loss: Rs 150

VEDL is showing signs of trend reversal after spending nearly one and a half years in a corrective phase. The recent recovery in the metal space is further adding to the positivity. We suggest initiating fresh longs positions as per the given levels.