Weekly stock recommendations by Religare Broking: Buy Sun Pharma, TVS Motor

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



Recommendation: Buy



Last Close: 506.15



Initiation range: 500-505



Target: 540



Stop loss:485



Sun Pharma has been witnessing profit taking for the last two months, after a strong rally from roughly 310 to 560+ levels. It has reached the support zone of major moving averages on multiple time frames and they all coincide closer to 485 levels. Indications are in the favor of gradual recovery from hereon thus we advise creating fresh longs in the given range.



Sumitomo Chemical India Limited



Recommendation: Buy



Last Close: 297.75



Initiation range: 292-296



Target: 320



Stop loss: 280



Sumichem has taken a pause after a breakout from a consolidation zone and currently hovering in a narrow range. The chart pattern combined with the positioning of the indicators is pointing towards a strong rise in the near future. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity to accumulate in the mentioned zone.



TVS Motor Company Limited



Recommendation: Buy



Last Close: 470.25



Initiation range: 464-468



Target: 494



Stop loss: 452



The auto pack has been showing tremendous resilience on every dip and TVS Motor is keeping with the trend. It has rebounded sharply after a dip last week and again trading closer to the high of the calendar year. We expect the prevailing momentum to continue.



Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited



Recommendation: Sell October Futures



Last Close: 69.80



Initiation range: 70-72



Target: 60



Stop loss: 76



ONGC has been underperforming the index for the last several years as it’s trading in a prolonged downtrend. In line with the others, it also witnessed a rebound from the March lows but failed to sustain above the resistance barrier of 100 EMA on the daily chart despite multiple attempts.The recent bounce to the short-term moving average has resulted in the formation of a fresh shorting pivot on the daily chart.



===================================

Note: All stock prices are in Rs.



Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.



http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer