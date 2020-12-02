JUST IN
Market Ahead, December 2: Top factors that could guide markets today
Weekly stock suggestions by Religare Broking: Buy TVS Motors, Sun Pharma

Traders shouldn't miss this buying opportunity in Sun Pharmaceutical share and should create fresh longs

Stock calls | Market technicals | Religare

Ajit Mishra  |  Mumbai 

TVS Motor Company stock has witnessed a breakout from a flag pattern
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 539.35

Initiation range: 535-540

Target: 575

Stop loss:520

Sun Pharma has witnessed a breakout from an inverted head and shoulder pattern (acting as continuous) on December 1, after spending nearly 3 months in a consolidation range. The price surge was accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume adding to the confirmation. Traders shouldn't miss this buying opportunity and create fresh longs in the given range.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 457.35

Initiation range: 455-460

Target: 500

Stop loss: 440

ICICI Prudential has been hovering in a range of 440-460 for the last two weeks while holding strongly above the support zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart. Indications are now in the favor of breakout in the near future. We thus advise accumulating in the mentioned zone.

TVS Motor Company Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 500.35

Initiation range: 495-500

Target: 530

Stop loss: 480

We're seeing noticeable traction in the auto pack and TVS Motor has also joined the league. It has witnessed a breakout from a flag pattern(indicates pause after a sharp directional move) and likely to march strongly northward in days to come.


Note: All prices are in rupees

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer

First Published: Wed, December 02 2020. 07:57 IST

