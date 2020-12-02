Weekly stock suggestions by Religare Broking: Buy TVS Motors, Sun Pharma

-
ALSO READ
Weekly stock recommendations by Religare Broking: Buy Sun Pharma, TVS Motor
Sun Pharma gains 10% in two days on healthy September quarter results
Sun Pharma closes share buyback offer period; stock jumps 5%
Sun Pharma rallies 6%, inches towards 52-week high on heavy volumes
Sun Pharma surges 4%, hits 52-week high; stock rallies 76% from March-low
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 539.35
Initiation range: 535-540
Target: 575
Stop loss:520
Sun Pharma has witnessed a breakout from an inverted head and shoulder pattern (acting as continuous) on December 1, after spending nearly 3 months in a consolidation range. The price surge was accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume adding to the confirmation. Traders shouldn't miss this buying opportunity and create fresh longs in the given range.
.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 457.35
Initiation range: 455-460
Target: 500
Stop loss: 440
ICICI Prudential has been hovering in a range of 440-460 for the last two weeks while holding strongly above the support zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart. Indications are now in the favor of breakout in the near future. We thus advise accumulating in the mentioned zone.
TVS Motor Company Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 500.35
Initiation range: 495-500
Target: 530
Stop loss: 480
We're seeing noticeable traction in the auto pack and TVS Motor has also joined the league. It has witnessed a breakout from a flag pattern(indicates pause after a sharp directional move) and likely to march strongly northward in days to come.
=============================================
Note: All prices are in rupees
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU