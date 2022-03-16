Wheat stocks in central pool could be lowest in the last three years

India’s opening stocks of wheat in the central pool are expected to be 19.5-20 million tonnes as on April 1, 2022, the lowest in the last three years, but much higher than the normative level required for maintaining a buffer and strategic reserve, trade and market sources said.

In accordance with the buffer and strategic reserve norms, India should have a wheat stock of 7.5 million tonnes in the central pool as on April 1 each year and this year’s stocks, though the lowest in the last three years, will still be over 160 per cent more than what is required. On the export ...