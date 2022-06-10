With RIL boost, markets see green; Sensex, Nifty end 4-day losing run

-
ALSO READ
What will drive RIL's Q3 earnings?
RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr; revenue climbs 54%
RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr, beats estimates
CLSA upgrades RIL to buy; sees stock at Rs 2,955 in a year's time
RBI's unexpected repo rate hike surprises markets
-
Powered by a rally in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, equity benchmark Sensex broke its four-session losing run to close above the 55,000-mark on Thursday despite a weak trend overseas.
Investors made a cautious return to IT, pharma and bank stocks after their recent sell-off. However, a depreciating rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows capped the gains, traders said.
Overcoming a lacklustre start, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 427.79 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 55,320.28.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to finish at 16,478.10.
Dr Reddy's topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Infosys.
In value terms, Reliance Industries accounted for about half of the benchmark's gains.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were among the main laggards, shedding up to 3.81 per cent.
Market breadth
The market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with 20 of the 30 Sensex components closing in the green.
"The market continued to be dominated by a volatile global market with investors weighing the impact of the upcoming global central bank meetings. However, the domestic market reversed its losses during the closing hours due to positive movements in the US futures.
"FIIs are cautious ahead of the Fed policy even though the market may have factored-in an interest rate hike of 50 bps, due to risk of hawkish measures," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said markets have been witnessing volatile swings in a broader range and most sectors are trading in tandem with the trend.
"We reiterate our cautious stance and recommend focusing more on sector/stock selection. Among sectors, auto and oil & gas look strong to us while metals may continue to trade subdued...," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU