YES Bank falls 14% in two days following Ashok Chawla's resignation

Shares of continued to remain under pressure, slipping 7% to Rs 191 on Friday, extending their 7% fall on Thursday on the BSE, after the private sector lender said that its non-executive Chairman has resigned. The bank had also said that Independent Director Vasant Gujarathi too quit citing personal commitments.

On Thursday after market hours, the bank said that the former State Bank of India’s (SBI) chairman has resigned from the panel set up by to find a successor to its MD and CEO

" announces that Shri Ashok Chawla, Non-Executive Independent Part-Time Chairman, has tendered his resignation from the Bank's Board, with immediate effect, mentioning that during the current transition period, the Bank would need a Chairman who could devote more time and attention," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

“We would like to inform that Mr. O. P. Bhatt has tendered his resignation from his duties as an External Expert of the 'Search & Selection Committee' with immediate effect citing that there may be a potential conflict of interest,” the bank said in a statement.

JP Morgan rate YES Bank as a Neutral as the brokerage firm foresee the bank’s valuation as being range bound until issues surrounding leadership and equity-raising get resolved.