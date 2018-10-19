YES Bank slips 4% after RBI rejects request to extend Rana Kapoor's term

Shares of dropped as much as 4.9 per cent in the opening deals on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday once again rejected the lender’s request for extending the term of MD & CEO Rana Kapoor, and reaffirmed the February deadline for finding his successor.

The said that a successor to Kapoor should be appointed by February 1, 2019. Kapoor's tenure was cut short by an order issued by the recently. Kapoor will be in office till January 31, 2019.

Business Standard had earlier reported that the bank plans to submit MD & CEO candidates by December 15. “The bank's appointed committee is targeting to complete this recruitment process latest by mid-December 2018,” confirmed the bank’s filing on Wednesday.

The bank has hired US-based advisory firm Korn Ferry to help with the selection process. A committee has been set up with three internal and two external members to search for suitable candidates. Korn Ferry will assist the committee in making recommendations to the board within the stipulated timeline, said the bank.

Shares of the bank have been under pressure ever since the trimmed Rana Kapoor's term as CEO in September till 31 January 2019. In the past one month, the stock has fallen 37 per cent as of September 17.

At 09:36 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 223 apiece, down 3.78 per cent on BSE.