Zomato dips 6% as board approves acquisition of Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore

-
ALSO READ
Zomato's Blinkit acquisition may delay its road to profitability: Analysts
What does the merger with Blinkit mean for Zomato and its shareholders?
TMS Ep132: Blinkit-Zomato merger, N Chandrasekaran, markets, deepfake
Zomato board approves acquiring quick commerce firm Blinkit for Rs 4,447 cr
Zomato's Blinkit deal to give Japanese investor SoftBank money in the bank
-
Shares of Zomato dipped 6 per cent to Rs 66.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intra-day trade, after the company's board approved the acquisition of quick-commerce company Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore (around $567 million) in an all-stock deal. Food aggregator platform Zomato will be acquiring 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (BCPL).
At 10:40 AM, Zomato was 4.5 per cent lower at Rs 67.35, as compared to 1 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index. A combined 55 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. However, despite today's fall, the stock has outperformed the market during the past one month by gaining 8 per cent as against 3 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.
ALSO READ: Zomato's Blinkit acquisition may delay its road to profitability, say analysts
Over the past six months, though, the stock price of Zomato has tanked 49 per cent, as against a 7 per cent fall in the benchmark index. It has corrected 61 per cent from its record high of Rs 169, touched on November 16, 2021. In July last year, Zomato had raised Rs 9,375 crore through initial public offer (IPO) by issuing shares at price of Rs 76 per share. The stock had hit a record low of Rs 50.35 on May 11, 2022.
Zomato said the acquisition is in line with the company's strategy of investing in the quick commerce business. This transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 628.5 million fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato, having face value of Rs 1 each at a price of Rs 70.76 per equity share.
ALSO READ: Zomato board approves acquiring quick commerce firm Blinkit for Rs 4,447 cr
The transaction is expected to close in early August. The transaction is subject to shareholders’ and stock exchange nod.
BCPL owns and operates a mobile and web application based information technology business platform which acts as a facilitator between third party sellers of various products (such as grocery, fruits and vegetables, bakery items, personal care, health and hygiene, pet care and baby care and potential buyer of goods.
It also provides support services to merchants in relation to sales made on the platform by the merchants, including warehousing, logistics, order fulfilment, payment collection and other services and advertisement services for brands.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU