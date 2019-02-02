Angela Merkel shutting down her Facebook page

Giving another clue is in the final phase of her political career, the German has announced she is closing down her page which has more than 2.5 million followers.

Merkel, who handed the leadership of Germany's centre-right to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in December, announced the move to give up her page in a short video on her official page on Friday, reported.

"Today is the day I want to thank you for the strong support of my page," Merkel said in the video.

"You know I'm no longer the of the CDU, and that's why I will close down my Facebook page."

Merkel has used the Facebook page to inform her followers about her whereabouts and the latest issues she is focusing on, besides providing details on her favourites -- books, films, others.

Merkel will, however, continue to be active on Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform People will also be able to follow her work on the official German government's Facebook page.

Unlike many politicians, Merkel has so far avoided using

