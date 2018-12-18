56 per cent Indians satisfied with the current Government

In the run-up to the general elections, a poll on Tuesday revealed that about 56 per cent Indians are satisfied with the current governance and 51 per cent said that their money has been put to good use by the administration.

The poll - Pulse of the Nation - conducted by in the first week of December, also showed that about 51 per cent of the 147000 people surveyed felt that corporate frauds and scams have decreased as compared to the last government. "Meanwhile, 20 per cent feel there has been no change," it said.

"In terms of health and sanitation, we have seen a lot of policies being introduced by the government in their tenure of five years. The satisfaction level with these practices with voters is pretty high, with 62 per cent agreeing to the fact that these conditions have improved over the last 4.5 years," Azhar Iqubal, of said.

On the other side, the poll said, 55 per cent have said that the issue of black money has not been handled appropriately.

"Also as compared to the previous Government, 42 per cent of Indians feel that internal conflicts affecting the peace and harmony within the country have increased and 20 per cent feel there has been no change," it said.

In terms of job prospects, youth of the country gave a negative feedback to the current government.

"41 per cent young Indians feel that the employment opportunities have not changed in the last five years, 20 per cent young Indians also feel that they have deteriorated in recent times," the poll said.

"Our current survey is a sentiment analysis of young Indian voters across various demographics and tier 1 ,2 and 3 cities; It is a sincere effort to understand their opinions and comprehend the overall impact about the initiatives undertaken by the current Government over the last 4.5 years," Iqubal said.