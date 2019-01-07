10 years after Satyam: Who's who in the business scandal that shocked India

B Ramalinga Raju: Former chairman and founder, Satyam Computer Services The eldest of four siblings in a farming family, B Ramalinga Raju's tryst with business began early, when he founded Satyam Computer Services at 33. Being an early starter in the business, Raju and his company had unfettered access to who's who of business and politics. That helped.

Within four years, Satyam landed its first fortune 500 client, John Deere. For the next 22 years, Satyam Computer and Raju were the shining stars of the Indian information technology industry. On January 7, 2009, both the ...