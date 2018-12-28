2018 was the year the worm turned, and finally found its voice

Well, compatriots, it’s the last weekend of the year. I recently had lunch with friends who were full of irritating optimism about New Year-iness, which they described as ‘a reset button’.

I would love to partake in this kind of twaddle, but I’m too busy having my usual Monday morning feeling. Post-November, it is true, feels like an effortless slither down the last bit of the mountain of the year, but that joyride finishes—usually face first—in the narrow ditch we know as the night of December 31. When I wake up on the first day of January, I see not a ...