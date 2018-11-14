28 years after creating the web, Berners Lee unveils plan to save it

Among the important milestones that led to the creation of the World Wide Web is November 12. This week, 28 years ago, Tim Berners-Lee his colleague Robert Cailliau published a proposal to create the web. Often confused, there is a difference between the internet and the web.

The internet connects the computers while the web connects the content and pages to each other using a common protocol. This is the protocol that Berners-Lee and his colleague created using technologies involving HTTP, URL and HTML. Despite all the advancement, we continue to use three technologies. I heard ...