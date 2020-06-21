60% Indian employees happy with their employers amid Covid-19 crisis: Study

Satisfied in Covid times

A study in June involving 931 respondents in different industry sectors of India by YouGuv, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm headquartered in the UK, yielded interesting results about employee satisfaction during Covid times. Satisfaction was noticeably higher among employees in the education sector, followed by IT & telecom, and construction. Professionals in retail and manufacturing reported average satisfaction, but those in finance/accounts and media/marketing/ advertising were less satisfied than the others. Overall, felt positive about the manner in which their had treated them during the Covid-19 pandemic, with 59 per cent rating their company’s treatment of staff “excellent” and “very good”, found the study.

concern

The Traders’ Welfare Board has alleged officials of the state Agricultural Marketing Board ( Parishad) were making a mess of Chief Minister Adityanath’s flagship project of turning the state mandis into agro-export hubs. In his letter to the Agricultural Marketing Board director, Traders’ Welfare Board chief Ravikant Garg gave examples of the “lackadaisical attitude of field officials”. Garg said a pucca road built recently to connect the Mathura developed cracks within a few days of construction. He was concerned that a similar thing would happen to other notified mandis in the state.

Garib versus garibi

Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are desperately fighting for the Dalit vote in the upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. Six of the 16 Assembly seats where the by-elections are scheduled are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The BJP used the to accuse the Congress of ignoring the community. The Congress had propped up Digvijaya Singh (pictured) as its preferred candidate for the Rajya Sabha with Dalit leader Phool Singh Baraiya placed after Singh in the pecking order by the party. After Singh sailed through in the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP Vice-President who is in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, said: “This episode speaks of the Congress’ preference for garib hatao and not garibi hatao.” The Congress tried to save face by stating Baraiya was slated for a bigger role in the by-elections.