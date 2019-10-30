A Brexit nervous breakdown

During the last five months I have been in London watching with growing astonishment as the world’s oldest democracy (based on an unwritten but well-honed constitution) goes through a nervous breakdown.

With Theresa May’s withdrawal bill agreed with the EU being defeated thrice by massive Parliamentary majorities for making the UK, in effect, a colony of the EU for the indefinite future, Ms May reneged on her oft-repeated slogan “No deal is better than a bad deal”, by not letting the UK leave the EU on WTO terms at the end of March. Instead she asked for an ...