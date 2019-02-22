A journalist turns to politics: Umesh Pandey's Indian dream in Thailand

The former Bangkok Post editor turned opposition candidate talks to Rahul Jacob about his party’s controversial nomination of a member of the royal family as a candidate to be PM The evening before our breakfast on Monday, Umesh Pandey, the Thai Indian journalist turned first-time parliamentary candidate asks to speak to me.

The party he is a member of, Thai Raksa Chart, might soon be disqualified; Will Business Standard still want an interview? Everyone I have met in Bangkok on the weekend is talking about little else. Indeed, the first election in Thailand since the military ...