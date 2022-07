A late call for BSNL

It is ironic that on the second day of the hotly contested auctions among private telecom players for spectrum, the government should announce a Rs 1.64-trillion lifeline for the ailing Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). The revival programme reveals how far the state-owned telecom service provider lags the technology curve. The package includes an administrative allocation of spectrum for 4G services, support for an indigenously developed 4G stack, viability gap funding for rural wireline operations, and fund-raising via sovereign guaranteed bonds, apart from an increase in government ownership by converting adjusted gross revenue (AGR) losses into equity and a preference share issue. The merger of Bharat Broadband Network Ltd, which was set up but failed to provide quality rural connectivity, with has also been approved.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor