A one-sided accord

The presence of the Indian ambassador to Qatar at the ceremony to seal the US-Taliban peace agreement, which aims to mark the end of 18 years of war, masks the paltry gains that accrue to India from the deal.

The two agreements are one-sided and designed to deliver electoral gains for US President Donald Trump without reciprocal conditions on a terrorist group that threatens the security architecture of the region. The agreements set out a path to peace over the next 14 months: They involve a drawdown of US troops from 12,000-14,000 to 8,000 in four and a half months and prisoner swaps ...