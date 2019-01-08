A welcome quota

The Union Cabinet’s decision to push for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the “general” category is a significant departure from the existing system of reservation only on the basis of social backwardness.

Since this change will require amendments to Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution, the government is expected to table a Constitution amendment Bill in Parliament on Tuesday. The move is welcome as the new category of reservation will be targeted at the economically deprived in the general category, ...