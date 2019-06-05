Achieving a fiscal miracle

The Union government’s net tax revenue for the full year of 2018-19 is now estimated at Rs 13.17 trillion, according to the latest numbers released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). This represents a shortfall of Rs 1.67 trillion over the revised estimates presented just four months ago in the government’s interim Budget presented to Parliament.

This is a huge shortfall equivalent to about 0.9 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). And yet, the government has managed to keep the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 within 3.4 per cent of GDP, the revised ...