Additional disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a discussion paper outlining proposed changes and additions to the mandatory disclosures in new public issues. While there are no changes to the disclosure norms for companies with three years of profitability, firms that are loss-making will have to make more detailed disclosures.

As such, these new criteria will apply mainly to new-age technology companies (NATC), which tend to be loss-making. More disclosures should always be welcomed in the cause of transparency and especially so in this segment, given that there has been a ...