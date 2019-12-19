Adityanath to meet BJP legislators to defuse crisis in state party unit

Adityanath’s Achilles heel



While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath (pictured) is seen as among the most sought after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for campaigning in other states, he has drawn flak for apparently failing to detect and diffuse discontentment brewing in his own backyard. Even as the unprecedented sit-in by the ruling BJP legislators in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday protesting alleged harassment by police and district officials was widely reported in the media, another party MLA, Shyam Prakash, took to social media to suggest the formation of an employees’ union-style body for legislators. He also alleged widespread public corruption in the state under the current dispensation and rued that legislators were hapless under such circumstances. Taking note, Adityanath has arranged to meet all his party MLAs in batches of 40 to settle the matter once and for all.

Home remedy



The negative publicity following Sunday's crackdown by Delhi Police on students of Jamia Millia Islamia protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act has left the force fighting a perception battle. To contain the PR damage, the top brass of the police is now looking at current and former officers to act as emissaries. These are officers who have had some connection with Jamia or Aligarh Muslim University in the past. This list may have alumni of the two universities or those who enjoyed a good rapport with faculty and students. Sources said that these officers would "explain the police's viewpoint, allay fears and provide clarification on misinformation". Among the prominent names on this list is an AGMUT officer who has headed the southeast district in the past and is now serving in a cadre state but on deputation in Delhi.

Reason to celebrate



Amid the news of protests over the National Register for Citizenship (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a bunch of people in Kolkata found reason to celebrate. Worried that they didn't have valid marriage documents, 15 couples took part in a mass remarriage ceremony to obtain marriage certificates. Some of them were well into their 50s and 60s and were "officially" wed before their children and grandchildren. The organiser of the event later said that while couples paid scant attention to documenting their marriages earlier, now, thanks to the "confusion" surrounding NRC and CAA, there is a mad rush to secure all documents that can save people from future legal hassles. In view of its "success", the organisers are planning to conduct more such events.



