AI to the rescue

Meeting the threat of the Wuhan coronavirus, 2019-nCov, will be a test case for the effective and widespread deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in fights against epidemic diseases. An AI was among the first agents to flag the new disease.

AI is being used to mine data to identify and isolate potential carriers and victims, and to guesstimate the likely course of the disease. AI is also being used to try and generate vaccines, and to identify existing drugs, to combat the new virus. As of Friday (February 7, 2020) there were over 630 confirmed deaths and over 30,000 infections ...