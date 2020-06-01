Alberto Alesina, RIP: One of the best economists of the last generation

Few in India have heard of Alberto Alesina. He was one of the best economists of the last generation. He died suddenly on May 23 when on a hike in the mountains with his wife. A massive heart attack felled him. He was 63, which is no age to go. Two days earlier, another great economist, Oliver Williamson, the man who analysed transaction costs had died at the age of 88.

In just two days the world has lost two champions of small government. I will write separately about him. Both have huge relevance for India. But first Alesina. He was a professor at Harvard. Along with Joseph ...