All eyes on May indicators

The last quarter, Q4, 2019-20 (January-March 2020) will be a washout for most corporates. The loss of 10 days in March to the lockdown, coupled to widespread anti-CAA protests through January, will have cut both consumption and production. We know Q1 2020-21 (April-June) will be even worse since the lockdown wiped out April.

Sensible investors will be seeking clues as to how much of a bounce there may be once the lockdown lifts. The Q4 results provide some indication as to how bad Q1 could get. Given losses during the ten days of lockdown in Q4, (ignoring protest impacts) we could ...