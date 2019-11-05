An inward turn

India has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership — at least for now. The 15 other nations in this new trading bloc, consisting of the Association of South East Asian Nations and other countries with which it has trading links including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea, have come to a satisfactory conclusion of their negotiations, and will be moving forward to operationalise the pact without India.

This is not the conclusion that anyone could have wished. It is unfortunate that a major reconfiguration of the trade architecture is taking place on ...