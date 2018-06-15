Are other countries also to blame for Mr Trump's policy directions?

By general consent, Donald Trump as the US president has been bad news most of the way. Domestically, his tax policies are likely to lead to higher fiscal deficits and a massive increase in the national debt.

Economist Martin Feldstein, who is generally supportive of Republican administrations, has projected (Business Standard, June 1) an “exploding” US fiscal deficit in absolute numbers over the next decade, even as the public debt increases by 75 per cent. For good measure, the US president’s tariff policies have raised the risks of a trade war. Internationally, treaties ...