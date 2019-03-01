Arthur Moore and Indo-Pak peace

Every Indian’s thoughts must be with Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian pilot whom Pakistan’s prime minister has released from captivity. Every Indian’s prayer must be that Imran Khan’s willingness and ability to keep his generous promise means not that the Indian air force wing commander lives to fight another day but that the days of fighting are over.

But looking beyond the happy release, it would be unrealistic not to recognise that such situations may occur again and again until an amicable solution is found to the Kashmir dispute. As Arthur Moore, editor of ...