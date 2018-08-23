Being Salman: Actor pays tribute to 'Atalji' 5 days after his death

Bollywood actor (pictured) attracted much ridicule on social media after he tweeted a tribute to former prime minister five days after his demise and for his late sympathy for Kerala flood victims. Late Tuesday night, Khan tweeted, "Truly a sad feeling to have lost a great leader, noble politician, orator and an exceptional human being like Atalji". Twitter and Facebook users lost no time to take aim at him. One user mocked, “Jab jaago, tab savera”, another said, “Tiger so raha tha” (taking off from his hit movie Tiger Zinda Hain). If a packed shooting schedule was the reason for his late reaction, one Twitter user opined that, perhaps, the actor should appoint a specialist to manage his social media account.

Friend or enemy?



Janata Dal (United), which is a coalition partner of the in the Bihar government, seems to be giving out mixed signals ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, the party's national general secretary, Pavan Kumar Varma, said the is unlikely to repeat its 2014 performance at the hustings. He was talking about the “human touch” of in coalition politics and said the former prime minister knew how to take coalition partners along, irrespective of differences. “The BJP has as many as 40 coalition partners in the states. Some of its most important and visible partners are annoyed with it,” he told a gathering. would still bag more seats than the proposed Opposition front, he added.

Mass failure



The government is in a tizzy after over 8,000 candidates who had appeared for an examination conducted for the post of accountants in the state government failed the test. None of the candidates, all graduates, were able to secure a minimum of 50 marks required to qualify in the 100-mark paper. The directorate of accounts had advertised 80 posts for accountants in the common account cadre last October. The five-hour examination included a paper on English, general knowledge and accounts-related questions. Successful candidates were supposed to go through a round of interview before the final selection. Aam Aadmi Party’s general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar criticised the episode as a sad commentary on the “collapse” of the state’s education system, according to a PTI report.