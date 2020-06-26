Belinda Wright on state of India's wild spaces and the impact of lockdown

A two-time Emmy Award-winning wi­ldlife filmmaker, a firebrand activist who risked it all to go undercover in one of the largest markets of tiger parts in Tibet, and parent to an elephant that somehow labours under the delusion that she’s actually a dog — Belinda Wright wears many hats.

As I wait in my Zoom meeting room for her to log in, I read about some of her exploits over the years — mapping the shadowy world of animal trafficking and dealing with informers, tribal people and the powers that be with equal aplomb. Just then, she appears on my screen with a ...