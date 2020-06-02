Best of BS Opinion: A brand new local world, G11 good for India, and more

From why the unavailability of newspapers in most parts of the world during the coronavirus-led lockdown period might be a brief stop for them on the way to better times and how complex technical and social processes work their way to cause the rise and fall of new technologies to the way social media is helping cultivators to change their work culture, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

While it is common to hail all technological innovations as a sign of progress that will never be reversed, a close look at history shows this may not be always true, writes internet entrepreneur Ajit Balakrishnan.

Variation between revised and final Budget numbers has grown, according to our top edit.

G11, if it materialises, is good for India, says our second edit.

As India goes from Lockdown 4.0 to Unlock 1.0, anxiety about health, finances and family continues to be the overriding emotion, writes communications strategist Pradipta Bagchi.

The surge in rural demand that is vital to lift the manufacturing and services sectors would depend on income generation through efficient, fair and transparent marketing of the farm produce, writes Surinder Sud.

National security requires that we review supply chains for critical mineral industries to deal with obstacles to international trade, writes Ranjan Mathai, a former foreign secretary.