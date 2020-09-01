Best of BS Opinion: A global perspective on innovation, GST row & more

We can guess from today’s fare what would have done today if he were in the thick of things. On GST he would perhaps come up best. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

A K Bhattacharya, Aditi Phadnis, and our editorial tell you why will be missed. Read here

Without doubt, negotiation on GST compensation will be contentious.

But this is a moment when the leaders at the Centre and states must show true leadership for the sake of the country. Arvind Subramanian explains Read here

With the US turning averse to immigration, a reverse brain drain is inevitable. Akash Prakash says India must make use of this Read here

The weekly data for August indicates worsening labour conditions during the month, says Mahesh Vyas Read here