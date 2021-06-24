Best of BS Opinion: A jab at veracity, Jet Airways revival, and more

-
The euphoria over the record vaccination delivery on Monday has been tempered by sobering assessments that suggest that the numbers were achieved through some adroit inventory management by states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that the stakeholders in the government should graduate from event management and get down to sustained work, as accelerating the pace of vaccination is becoming critical. Read here
Our objective should be that within three months, a dozen of our most capable pharmaceutical firms are all making vaccines by the tens of millions each month. The more the better. Tens of thousands of hospitals and clinics should each be administering hundreds and thousands of vaccines every day. Then let the market deliver, writes Naushad Forbes
While Jet Airways would indeed benefit from name recognition and even some loyalty from an existing customer base, the two-year gap since it shut down means that the new owners will essentially have to build the airline from the ground up, argues our second editorial
