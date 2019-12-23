Best of BS Opinion: Accountability of executive and need for more voices

Need for more voices to be heard

Insulating public functionaries from political pressures can improve administration, but can diminish the of the elected representatives to the people. To make them accountable, civil society and advocacy groups need to bring their own influence to bear upon them. The influence can take many forms, such as the demand for reducing policy rates or having more women in leading positions. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

People occupying key positions in administration should remember that they are answerable to the people of the country and not to those who got them their jobs. Nitin Desai explains why

Statements from ministers last week indicate the Central government’s new approach to industry. A K Bhattacharya elaborates

People in power forget the people who elected them.

Worse, they tend to live in an echo chamber, says Debashis Basu

If the interest rates are not reduced quickly, the economy will struggle, says Rajiv Shastri

Women bankers currently do not have many role models, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. This accounts for their lower visibility