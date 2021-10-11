JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

FinMin should review DRI demand for social welfare surcharge
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Air India privatisation, e-com debate in India & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

Air india
Air india

The acquisition of Air India by the Tata Sons’ subsidiary Talace may mark a somewhat expensive homecoming for the former Tata Airlines after 68 years of state ownership. But the sale of the struggling airline, which has sucked up crores of taxpayer money over the years, is an excellent signal for the government’s broader disinvestment programme, says the top edit. Read it here...

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why privatisation in the banking sector is a deeply challenging exercise. Read it here...

Debashis Basu makes the case for abolishing the concept of face value in publicly listed shares. Read it here...

Ajit Balakrishnan views the current headline-attracting controversies around e-commerce and suggests that instead of curbing the most significant global transition since the industrial revolution, it would make more sense to “re-examine our industrial era versions of India’s Competition Act, Information Technology Act, and similar statutes, and ensure a smooth transition to the information age”. Read it here...

The second edit points out that the Reserve Bank of India has provided a road-map to reduce liquidity in the system which was not really helping the real economy but amplifying instead consumer and asset price inflation. Read it here...

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In effect, neither there was, nor is there any crisis”
Union Power Minister R K Singh

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 11 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.