Best of BS Opinion: Babri Masjid demolition case, Covid-19 crisis, and more

Some experts believe that India has just passed the peak — or, at any rate, the first peak — of coronavirus infections. In the last fortnight, the seven-day moving average of active cases nationwide has for the first time since March shown a distinct downward dip. But, as our lead editorial argues, it is the nature of this virus that initial peaks can be either illusions, or followed some months later by another rapid spread of infections and peaks. Continued vigilance and rapid action, particularly at the state level, would be required — regardless of what the nationwide total numbers may be saying from week to week. Read here
Other opinion pieces talk about reviving businesses, renewable energy, and the Babri Masjid demolition judgement.
We need the powers-that-be to give up their durbar-style of operation, and start applying the principles of cooperative action and shared infrastructure with all stakeholders, to improve collective outcomes, writes Shyam Ponappa
Some countries are talking about being powered 100 per cent by carbon-free energy, writes Vandana Gombar
The court does not seem to have subjected to scrutiny the question of how over 300,000 “anti-social elements”— otherwise described as kar sevaks by the Sangh Parivar — had gathered at Ayodhya in the days leading up to December 6, notes our second editorial
