Best of BS Opinion: Balance of powers, the growing divide, and more

-
ALSO READ
SC collegium meeting of Sept 30 on elevation of judges discharged
Poverty has fallen, but social inequality in India has increased: Report
Women, rural poor, unemployed lagging due to digital divide: Oxfam India
Richest 1% of Indians now own 13 times more wealth than bottom half: Oxfam
With 14.4 judges per million people, undertrials at historic high
In the context of the debate on appointment of judges in higher judiciary, our lead editorial notes that many Indians, including Supreme Court judges, are aware that the collegium system has problems of opacity and lack of accountability.
Replacing it with a system that allows the executive a whip hand over the judiciary— the law minister’s reported suggestion of including a government nominee in the decision-making process of shortlisting judges— would, however, render the current problems even worse. Read here
On the Oxfam India report, our editorial notes that tougher solution to gross imbalances in incomes and wealth lies in the nuts and bolts of a country’s socio-economic policy – such as privileging investment in education and health and infrastructure – rather than heavy taxes that the rich in India will work hard not to pay. Read here
In other views:
Last year was a nightmare best forgotten for investors. This year has started on a strong note but private markets are still due a further shakeout, writes Akash Prakash. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU