Best of BS Opinion: Balance of powers, the growing divide, and more

In the context of the debate on appointment of judges in higher judiciary, our lead editorial notes that many Indians, including Supreme Court judges, are aware that the collegium system has problems of opacity and lack of accountability.

Replacing it with a system that allows the executive a whip hand over the judiciary— the law minister's reported suggestion of including a government nominee in the decision-making process of shortlisting judges— would, however, render the current problems even worse.

On the India report, our editorial notes that tougher solution to gross imbalances in incomes and wealth lies in the nuts and bolts of a country's socio-economic policy – such as privileging investment in education and health and infrastructure – rather than heavy taxes that the rich in India will work hard not to pay.

Last year was a nightmare best forgotten for investors. This year has started on a strong note but private markets are still due a further shakeout, writes Akash Prakash.